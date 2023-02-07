Thai rescuers dig through the night to reach baby girl trapped down well

BANGKOK - Thai rescuers saved a baby girl who fell down a 13m well in remote rural Thailand, with aid agencies digging through the night to reach the child.

The girl, aged 19 months, was immediately taken to hospital for a medical examination after being stuck in the muddy, narrow hole all night.

She fell into the 30cm-wide well in Tak province, near the Myanmar border, while playing on Monday afternoon.

More than 100 people joined the mission to rescue the girl, the daughter of migrant workers from Myanmar, who was trapped for more than 16 hours.

A camera was lowered into the hole which pictured the baby crying with mud on her face. Rescuers also lowered oxygen into the hole so she could breathe, Thai news site The Thaiger reported.

Rescuers managed to reach the little girl at 9.30am and brought her up to the land’s surface an hour later.

Video images from the scene showed rescuers in hard hats working at the bottom of a deep gully of red earth, as well as an ambulance standing by. AFP