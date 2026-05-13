Thai registry listing of disputed border temples draws Cambodia ire

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Ta Kwai temple, one of the disputed sites registered by Thailand, recently hosted a Buddhist ceremony on April 22.

PHNOM PENH – Thailand’s addition of several temple ruins, which it took control of during deadly border clashes with Cambodia in 2 025 , to its registry of ancient monuments drew the ire of its neighbour on May 13 .

The two South-east Asian nations have disputed the demarcation of their 800km border and repeatedly fought over a smattering of centuries-old temple sites for decades, a legacy of the French colonial era.

The longstanding conflict erupted into fighting in July and December 2025 that killed dozens of people and left some temples claimed by both sides under Thai control.

Cambodia’s culture ministry on May 13 called on Thailand to withdraw its “unlawful registration” of the temples of Tamone, Ta Krabey and K’nar, and other archaeological sites, located on their disputed border.

In Thailand, the three temples, known as Ta Muen, Ta Kwai and Nong Khana, are among nine sites that Thailand added to its official registry for “the sake of clarity in protecting ancient monuments”, an announcement in the royal gazette said on May 11 .

Cambodia’s culture ministry said it “considers this registration an unlawful attempt to create an artificial legal appearance over cultural sites situated within the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Cambodia”, according to a statement.

Before five days of border clashes in July 2025, the disputed temples of Ta Krabey and Tamone hosted both Cambodian and Thai troops, while K’nar temple was controlled by Cambodians until December, when Thai forces gained control of all three sites.

In April , Thai officials, soldiers and monks held a Buddhist ceremony at Ta Krabey – also known as Ta Kwai – drawing a rebuke from Cambodia over its neighbour’s “continued unlawful presence” at the temple site.

Thai forces captured several areas in border provinces in 2025 , territory that both sides claim.

Cambodia has repeatedly demanded their withdrawal and slammed Thailand over damage to several heritage temples sustained during the fighting.

The two countries signed a fragile ceasefire agreement in late December, but tensions remain, with both sides trading accusations of truce violations. AFP