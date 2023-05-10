Thai Queen’s basketry bags a hit with fashionistas after appearance at King Charles’ coronation

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida attend the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON – Thailand’s King and Queen were in London from May 4 to 7 to attend the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Suthida was spotted with a hand-woven bag made of vines, also known as a Yan Lipao purse, which drew praise on social media.

One netizen tweeted: “That purse is fabulous. Anyone knows who made it?”

Lipao is a plant in a climbing fern family commonly found in rainforests and is native to the Nakhon Si Thammarat province in Southern Thailand. It is a suitable material to be woven as bags due to its sturdy and tough fibre.

Yan Lipao basketry has grown in popularity in other parts of the world as Queen Suthida promotes it often to generate income for people in the South of Thailand. THE NATION/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

