Thai protesters rally to demand release of detained leaders

BANGKOK • Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the Thai capital yesterday evening to demand that the authorities release some protest leaders from jail, defying an order late on Friday banning public gatherings in the city.

A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy.

Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.

"Release our friends," shouted the protesters in unison, as they gathered in front of a criminal court, which was surrounded by barbed wire. A water cannon truck could be seen behind the gates.

"Abolish 112," they also chanted, referring to Thailand's lese majeste law, or Article 112 in the criminal code, which prohibits insults against the monarchy.

A few protesters burned photographs of the king at the rally.

Separate groups also led two other protests at other locations in Bangkok.

Earlier yesterday, police warned protesters that they risked being arrested and faced harsher measures if they became unruly.

"Protests are illegal. Anyone who joins or invites others to join is breaking the law," Mr Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau, told a news conference.

Police used rubber bullets for the first time last Sunday, as well as tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters. Ten protesters and 26 police officers were injured.

In a podcast yesterday morning, Prime Minister Prayut urged Thais to respect the law and avoid conflict. "We have to love each other and be united, not divided, and respect the law," he said.

REUTERS