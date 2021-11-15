Thai protesters march for reform, defying court ruling

Despite a court ruling intended to stop a call for royal reform, demonstrators in Thailand gathered yesterday to continue their push for change and protest against the judgment that labelled their movement a bid to overthrow the monarchy.

The protest came just days after last Wednesday's controversial verdict that deemed three prominent protest leaders guilty of violating the Constitution through speeches and actions that the court said were aimed at toppling the royal institution.

"Say no to absolute monarchy," shouted hundreds of protesters, alleging that the ruling was an attempt to reinstate absolute monarchy, which ended in 1932 for Thailand.

Tensions rose when protesters started marching from the Pathum Wan intersection in downtown Bangkok towards the German Embassy to submit a petition.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn was reported to have recently returned to Germany, where he has spent most of his time in the last few decades. His extended stays in the southern German state of Bavaria had earlier been scrutinised by protesters.

"We came here to ask for our human rights to demonstrate and protest in a country that calls itself democratic. It is not normal for a constitutional court to decide that criticism is treason," said one protester outside the embassy.

Riot police and water cannon trucks were seen at multiple points in the city as small skirmishes broke out between demonstrators and law enforcement. The latter fired rubber bullets.

Yesterday's gathering was a clear indication of the movement's intention to press on with its message.

The court had ruled that protest leaders Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, Arnon Nampa and Panupong "Mike" Jadnok had violated the Constitution that bans any move to overthrow the monarchy, through speeches last year that touched on royal reform and abolishing the lese majeste law.

Panusaya, who is the only one out on bail, has denied having intentions to overthrow the royal institution. "I am only asking for reform," she said after the verdict.

Protesters accused the court of trying to bring back absolute monarchy, and called for the end of the lese majeste law and the release of all activists.

The law that prohibits insult or defamation of the monarchy has been brought to the fore in recent weeks after political parties spoke about reviewing it.

The court's ruling has also brought about legal uncertainties and fears that it could pave the way for prosecutions under harsher laws that include treason, which carries the death penalty.