Thai princess who collapsed remains hospitalised, organ functions supported medically

BANGKOK – Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest child of Thailand’s King, is still hospitalised and her overall condition remains stabilised “at some level”, said the royal palace in an update early on Monday.

While her exact ailment was not disclosed, the palace added that medication and equipment are being used to help her heart, lungs and kidneys function.

“(Her) symptoms are being monitored closely,” said the statement. It is the first relatively extensive update of the 44-year-old’s condition since she fell unconscious due to a heart condition last Wednesday.

She collapsed during a military dog training session in the Pak Chong district, in north-eastern Nakhon Ratchasima province. She was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to Bangkok’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Providing more details on her condition, the statement said her heart beat is being controlled by medication, and that test results show the organ is still not pumping normally.

However, an X-ray examination of the heart shows no abnormalities, it added.

There has been an outpouring of concern and get-well wishes since Princess Bajrakitiyabha, a senior member of the royal family and an accomplished diplomat and lawyer, was hospitalised.

Over the weekend, religious activities and prayer sessions were held nationwide by various groups and faith-based organisations. People streamed in and out of the building set aside at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to write tributes to her.

Meanwhile, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and his wife, Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, 44, who had paid visits to the princess earlier in the week, tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday. They have mild symptoms and have been asked to refrain from duties temporarily, said the Royal Household Bureau.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is the only child from the King’s marriage with his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. She is the eldest of the King’s seven children from four marriages.

She is also widely considered to be among the possible candidates, including her 17-year-old half-brother, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, in line for the throne. However, the palace has not formally announced an heir apparent