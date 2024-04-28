Thai power demand hits record as extreme heat prompts warnings

BANGKOK – Thailand’s power usage surged to a record on April 27 as temperatures soared across the country, prompting the authorities to repeatedly issue health warnings amid a rising heat-related death toll.

Power demand reached 36,356 megawatts late on April 27, surpassing the level on April 22 and setting the nation’s record, according to the Ministry of Energy.

Thailand’s northern and north-eastern regions are expected to be the hottest in the country, with the highest temperature of 44 deg C recorded in some areas on April 28, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

People were advised to stay in the shade and avoid working for long hours under the sun.

Deaths related to heat have risen to about 30 nationwide this year, according to the Ministry of Public Health. That compares with 37 heat-related deaths in 2023, according to government data.

Bangkok’s heat index – a measure of how hot it feels like when humidity is taken into account – was listed as above 52 deg C and “very dangerous” on April 28, according to a Facebook post by the metropolitan administration, which urged people to avoid outdoor activities.

The same statement has been repeated daily since April 20.

The rainy season is expected to start at around the fourth week of May – two weeks later than usual, according to the meteorological department.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Thailand was 44.6 deg C in both 2016 and 2023. BLOOMBERG, THE NATION