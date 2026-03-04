Thai poll body certifies election results, clearing path for new Parliament

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BANGKOK – Thailand’s election commission has certified 499 of 500 parliamentary seats won in the February general election, clearing the way for a new house to convene and a new government to be formed.

Under the rules, the new Parliament must meet within 15 days of certification. It will elect a speaker and deputy speaker and will then choose a prime minister, who will move to form a government.

The certified results show Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Bhumjaithai Party winning 191 seats , followed by the People’s Party on 120, the Pheu Thai Party on 74 and Kla Tham on 58.

Bhumjaithai has said it plans to form a coalition with third-place Pheu Thai and several smaller parties, an alliance that would hold an estimated 292 seats.

A new government is expected to begin working in April, a Bhumjaithai party official told Reuters.

The poll body said 37.8 million Thais voted in the Feb 8 election, representing 71.42 per cent eligible voters.

The commission said it still needs time to investigate 246 election-related complaints. REUTERS