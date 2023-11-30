Thai police step up security as movie on rival school gang wars opens in Bangkok malls

BANGKOK - A police station deployed crowd-control units to maintain security at two Bangkok shopping malls on Nov 30, the first day of the screening of 4 Kings 2, a movie about gang wars involving two rival schools.

Police Colonel Thanaphan Phadungkarn, commander of Lat Phrao Police Station, said he had deployed two crowd-control units armed with shields and forked sticks to keep security in front of The Mall Bang Kapi and Lotus Bang Kapi where 4 Kings 2 is screened.

The sequel on the street fighting between rival vocational schools dwells on the long feud between the Kanok and Buranaphan schools in the Bang Kapi area. The second instalment is about Kanok students’ quest for revenge against their rivals.

Col Thanaphan said police are looking out for street fights among students from rival vocational schools in Bang Kapi and nearby areas.

He said police would carry out intelligence operations to anticipate risks from certain group of movie-goers and would assess the audience numbers every hour.

In case violence breaks out, police would coordinate with the shopping malls to check footage from security cameras.

He added that police would be stationed in front of the two shopping malls for three days.

When 4 Kings was screened in late 2021, theatres offered a discount to vocational students who wore their workshop uniform to watch the movie.