Thai police seize drugs worth $11m in one of nation’s largest drug hauls

Thai National Police chief Torsak Sukwimol (second from right) showing reporters the S$11 million worth of drugs seized on Sept 29. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
52 min ago
Published
52 min ago

BANGKOK – Thai anti-narcotics police seized over US$8 million (S$11 million) worth of drugs in one of the largest single hauls in the kingdom’s history, officers said Thursday.

The so-called Golden Triangle where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet has long been a hot spot for drug smuggling, particularly of methamphetamine, despite repeated crackdowns.

Officers raided a building in central Nakhon Pathom city late on Wednesday night, detaining four men at the premises and uncovering a huge stash.

“This is one of the largest amounts of drugs ever confiscated,” said newly appointed National Police chief Torsak Sukwimol.

He told reporters officers found roughly 15 million “yaba” pills – methamphetamine tablets that are produced and used across the region.

In 2022, police seized around 540 million such pills in total, more than double that seized in 2017, according to data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

General Torsak said the haul also included around 400kg of crystal meth and nearly 450 bars of heroin.

Officers said the huge stash, which was brought across Thailand’s porous northern borders, was being temporarily stored by the group before being shifted onto smaller traffickers.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on them for two years, and we have been trying to find this safe house,” said Gen Torsak.

“They switched their safe house to here, and we’d been looking for this place for a long time,” he said. AFP

More On This Topic
Thai police seize 1.1 tonnes of crystal meth in under a week
Thai border communities bear brunt of drug surge after Myanmar coup

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top