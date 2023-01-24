Thai police seize 1.1 tonnes of crystal meth in under a week

BANGKOK - Thai police seized 1.1 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine in less than a week, officers said on Tuesday, as Thailand cracks down on smuggling that has surged since the country’s borders reopened.

The haul comes after a spike in clashes between police and smugglers in Thailand’s remote northern hinterlands, long a hub for the illegal drug trade.

Following a tip-off, police arrested 10 Thais in a series of raids.

“Some of these drugs were kept for a period of time before being transported to the southernmost provinces, and they were supposed to be shipped to other countries later,” said Police-General Chinnapat Sarasin, deputy chief of the National Police.

He said Thailand was “surrounded by drugs manufacturing hotspots”, but that the Covid-19 pandemic prevented smugglers from moving their wares.

“Now that the country has been reopened, the pent-up products are just being shipped in non-stop,” he said.

Police said in a statement that a transnational drugs gang was behind the illicit trade.