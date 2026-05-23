Thai police raid luxury condo, arrest six Nigerians over romance scams

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BANGKOK - Thai police have arrested six Nigerian nationals during a raid on a luxury condominium in Nonthaburi, accusing them of involvement in a romance-scam network that allegedly used fake online profiles to deceive victims into transferring money.

The operation, codenamed Dark Room Crackdown, was carried out on May 22 at a riverside condominium near Phra Nang Klao Bridge in Bang Kraso, Muang district.

Police searched three rooms under warrants issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court.

Officers arrested six suspects aged between 23 and 35.

Five were found to have overstayed their visas for periods ranging from 695 to 1,560 days, while checks on the sixth suspect were also conducted as part of the case.

The suspects are:

Denis, 23 – overstayed by 726 days

Ejikeme, 24 – overstayed by 827 days

Ibekwe, 29 – overstayed by 1,166 days

Okorom, 26 – overstayed by 695 days

Nwosu, 30 – overstayed by 1,560 days

Obielu, 35 – overstay status not specified

Police seized 18 mobile phones, three laptop computers and three bank books. Investigators said the devices contained alleged romance-scam chats, scam scripts and AI-generated profile images.

The suspects were initially charged with being members of a secret society and overstaying their permission to remain in Thailand.

Police said further charges related to romance-scam offences may follow after investigators coordinate with victims and local police stations handling related complaints.

The raid followed an investigation into foreign criminal networks allegedly linked to unusual financial transactions.

Police said the group had been living together in the condominium despite holding student visas, with no clear evidence of attending classes or regular employment.

During the search, police said some suspects refused to open the doors, prompting officers to force entry over concerns that evidence might be destroyed.

One suspect allegedly tried to escape via a balcony, while another was found hiding in a bathroom and attempting to send messages to warn others.

Investigators said the suspects allegedly used fake profiles of well-presented foreign men, such as pilots, soldiers, lawyers, engineers and doctors, to approach victims through Messenger, Facebook, WeChat, TikTok, Line and Zalo.

The alleged scam typically involved building romantic trust before claiming that a parcel had been sent from overseas but was being held by customs, requiring the victim to transfer money.

Police said many victims were older Thai women. Evidence found on the seized devices allegedly included prepared conversation scripts used to manipulate victims emotionally.

All six suspects were taken, together with the seized evidence, to Rattanathibet Police Station for legal proceedings.

Police said the suspects confessed to the initial charges during the arrest stage. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK