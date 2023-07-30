12 people killed in Thailand as firecrackers explode at warehouse

BANGKOK - Twelve people were killed and more than 100 injured when firecrackers kept in a warehouse exploded in southern Thailand, an official said on Sunday.

The firecrackers set off a fire on Saturday at an unauthorised warehouse at the Muno market in Sungai Kolok district in the southern province of Narathiwat, which borders Malaysia.

“There are 10 deaths plus the remains of two unidentified persons, which were sent for DNA checks, Narathiwat’s Governor Sanan Phongaksorn said.

He said 121 people were injured, two severely, while 111 had been discharged from hospital, he said. “But there should be no more deaths.”

The blast was believed to have been caused by welding during construction work on a building storing fireworks illegally.

Police are seeking the owners on charges of negligence.

The blast detonated from roughly 1,000kg of gunpowder, Narathiwat police commander, Police Major General Chalermporn Khamkhiew, said. He added that it caused two holes roughly two metres deep and six metres wide.

“We have issued a summons to the owner of the factory with the charge of negligence, which caused the accident,” said Colonel Suthawet Thareethai, police chief in Muno district.

“We are waiting for him to come,” he added.

More than 200 houses surrounding the warehouse were damaged by the explosion, affecting 365 people.

About 20 people were still staying at a shelter as several families have moved to their relatives’ houses, Mr Sanan said.