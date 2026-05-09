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Thai police probe weapons cache at Chinese man’s home

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There were no clear links to a planned attack but local police said they were “investigating security implications”.

There were no clear links to a planned attack but local police said they were “investigating security implications”.

PHOTO: THAIPOLICE/FACEBOOK

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BANGKOK - Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons – including assault rifles, explosives, grenades and anti-personnel mines – found at the home of a Chinese man, authorities said on May 9.

Two M16 assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, Russian landmines, projectiles, gasoline and nearly 5kg of explosives were found at the home of Sun Mingchen, 31, near the beach resort of Pattaya.

There were no clear links to a planned attack, Chonburi province’s public relations department said in a statement, but local police chief Pongphan Wongmanithet told reporters at the scene they were “investigating security implications”.

Sun was charged with illegal possession of unauthorised weapons and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Thai media reported that the suspect’s phone contained artificial intelligence chatbot searches on military plastic explosive properties and videos of him handling the weapons, fuelling concerns of possible “terrorist” intent.

Police are looking into the motive of the suspect, who will be taken for psychological evaluation, Mr Pongphan said.

The raid on Sun’s home was prompted after police found a pistol in a car with two Chinese nationals on board during a traffic stop on May 8.

According to authorities, he held a long-term visa in Thailand and had lived in the property for about two years. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.