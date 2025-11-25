Thai police seek to arrest mother of 12-year-old forced into sex work in Japan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A woman from Thailand allegedly forced her 12-year-old daughter into sex work at a massage parlour in Tokyo.

BANGKOK – Thai police said on Nov 24 that they had obtained an arrest warrant for a woman suspected of forcing her 12-year-old Thai daughter into sex work at a Tokyo massage parlour.

Tokyo police have also obtained an arrest warrant for the woman for allegedly violating Japan’s child welfare protection law.

A deputy Thai police chief said the woman, currently in custody in Taiwan for a separate prostitution-related case, is expected to be transferred to Japan in one to two months, with Thai police alleging human trafficking in her child’s case.

The deputy chief told reporters after meeting the girl’s relatives in Bangkok on Nov 24 that she has been safely cared for in Japan.

The girl contacted the immigration authorities for help in September after her mother took her to Japan in June and left her there, allegedly knowing she would be forced to perform sex work, according to Japanese police. KYODO NEWS