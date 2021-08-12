Thai police defend use of force against protesters, disperse new march

BANGKOK • Thai police defended their use of force against protesters as a necessary public safety measure, fighting off more demonstrations in Bangkok demanding the Prime Minister's removal for mismanaging the coronavirus crisis.

Police fired rubber bullets for the second day in a row yesterday to disperse protesters gathered near the residence of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, angry over an outbreak that has seen record deaths in recent days.

About 150 protesters gathered for a march to Mr Prayut's residence yesterday but were swiftly dispersed as riot police arrested at least two demonstrators.

Thousands had driven in a convoy of cars and motorcycles through Bangkok on Tuesday, stopping at locations linked to Cabinet members or supporters of Mr Prayut, who has defended his strategy to fight the pandemic.

Police said nine officers were injured, one by a gunshot to the leg, while others were hurt by firecrackers, rocks and shrapnel from homemade bombs made using ping pong balls.

At least two police traffic boxes were set ablaze and other public property was damaged.

"Police decided to use tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets because we considered that if we don't, there will be more damage," Bangkok police chief Pakapong Pongpetra said.

He said 48 people were arrested, including 15 young people, and 122 motorcycles were confiscated.

The youth-led movement, which drew broad support during months of large and frequent rallies last year, has seen a resurgence coinciding with the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak yet.

The latest wave, since the middle of last month, has accounted for the majority of Thailand's 816,989 cases and 6,795 deaths. Several core leaders remain in detention awaiting trial for sedition, among other offences.

REUTERS