Thai police chief orders probe after officers provide escort to hotel for a fee

Thailand’s National Police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas has ordered an investigation into claims by a Chinese tourist that three Thai policemen provided a police escort to her hotel after she paid them a fee.

The tourist claimed that upon arrival, she was fast-tracked through immigration and then rushed through traffic to her hotel in the resort town. The trip took only one hour when it can take up to three hours in traffic.

Apparently, a police siren was used during the trip, and she claimed it cost her no more than 7,000 baht (S$280).

The tourist’s TikTok clip of her “special” police escort to Pattaya has gone viral.

Spokesman Police Major General Atchayon Kraithong said on Saturday that National Police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas has ordered an investigation into claims.

Mr Atchayon said police officers in the clip include one tourist police officer and two traffic police officers.

Both tourist and traffic police are investigating the case, he said, adding that the two traffic police officers have been transferred to the traffic police operation centre.

Mr Atchayon has also warned other police officers against such behaviour and has threatened them with punishment. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK