Thai police bust $45m gold scam, arrest four Chinese ‘kingpins’

BANGKOK - Thai police say they have busted a 1.2-billion-baht (S$45.5 million) online gold investment scam run by four Chinese nationals and 22 Thai accomplices.

Details of the bust were revealed at a Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) press conference on Tuesday.

CIB investigators raided 21 locations in Bangkok and seven other provinces, carrying arrest warrants for 50 suspects. They arrested 26 of the suspects along with 30.9 million baht of assets.

Operation chief Colonel Thirapas Yungyuen said eight locations were searched in Bangkok, six in Tak, two in Pathum Thani, and one each in Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, Surin and Chaiyaphum.

Police seized Bitkub digital currency accounts totalling 28 million baht and 23 bank books. Also confiscated during the raids were 21 mobile phones, 19 SIM cards, 100,000 baht in cash and eight notebook computers.

The gang members allegedly used fake Aurora Gold Trading Facebook pages to deceive the public to invest.

The pages promised high returns of 20 to 30 per cent, but when the victims found they could not withdraw their money, the gang gave various excuses before blocking them from the pages.

Numerous victims were deceived by the scam, Col Thirapas said.

The gang worked systematically, dividing responsibilities for buying and creating fake Facebook pages, posting deceiving posts, chatting and deceiving victims, receiving transfers from victims via mule accounts, and laundering money, he said.

The Chinese bosses hired Thais to open three nominee companies to help them launder the money, he added.

The gang used three tiers of bank accounts owned by Thais before eventually transferring the money to accounts owned by the Chinese bosses, who would then launder it via three methods.

First, the gang bought goods such as fertiliser, air-conditioners, and auto parts, and used a nominee firm to export them to Laos and Cambodia.

They would use another firm to buy digital currencies via Bitkub, and another to buy properties in Thailand.

Col Thirapas said that 1.2 billion baht was in circulation between the three companies.

Most suspects had denied charges but some had partially confessed to crimes, he added.