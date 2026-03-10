Thai police arrest Myanmar man over alleged fuel smuggling amid export ban due to Mid-East war

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Earlier in March, Thailand announced it was suspending fuel exports to conserve its holdings.

BANGKOK – Thai police said on March 10 they had arrested a Myanmar national accused of trying to smuggle 120 litres of diesel out of Thailand, days after the country banned fuel exports due to the Middle East war.

Police in Kanchanaburi province stopped the 25-year-old man late on March 9, about 30m from the border with Myanmar, while he was hauling four 30-litre containers filled with diesel in the sidecar of a motorbike, a police statement said.

He was charged with exporting goods without going through customs procedures and illegally entering Thailand.

Officers ordered the man to stop his vehicle at around 11pm , finding him without identification and the large containers filled with fuel.

“Upon questioning, the individual stated that the diesel fuel was intended to be transported to Myanmar,” police said.

The amount of fuel is equivalent to about one tank of a full-size pick-up truck.

The war in the Middle East, triggered by US-Israel strikes on Iran on Feb 28, has caused disruptions to oil and gas supplies and price fluctuations that have rocked Asian countries heavily reliant on Gulf exports.