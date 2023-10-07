Thai police arrest 3 more suspected of selling ammunition to teen in Siam Paragon shooting

Police in Thailand have arrested three more suspects who allegedly sold bullets to a 14-year-old boy behind a shooting rampage at a popular Bangkok mall on Tuesday that left two dead.

Phassornkorn “Nikki” Thianthanwit, 27, was arrested on Saturday at a house in Soi Phetkasem 94 in Bang Khae district in the Thai capital, the Bangkok Post reported.

An automatic Glock pistol and a Smith & Wesson revolver, along with 2,765 rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, empty parcels and packing materials were seized from his home, police said.

Wutthiphong Phetmanee and Suthida Paenghom were also arrested on Saturday in the south-western town of Prachuap Khiri Khan. Their ages were not reported.

Wutthiphong hid behind a house but was nabbed, while Suthida surrendered to police, the newspaper said.

Both had arrest warrants for the illegal selling of ammunition.

On Tuesday, the teenage boy opened fire indiscriminately in Siam Paragon mall, sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic or hiding inside retail stores and restaurants.

A Chinese tourist and a Myanmar national were killed, and five others were injured in the mass shooting.

Investigators said the boy used a “blank gun” – a replica that was modified to fire live ammunition.

Police had since been tracking down those responsible for selling the gun, modifying it and supplying ammunition to the suspect.