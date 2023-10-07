Thai police arrest 3 more suspected of selling ammunition to teen in Siam Paragon shooting

Police seize gun parts from a man suspected of selling live bullets to a teen behind a mass shooting in Bangkok. PHOTO: AFP
Raul Dancel
Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
36 min ago

Police in Thailand have arrested three more suspects who allegedly sold bullets to a 14-year-old boy behind a shooting rampage at a popular Bangkok mall on Tuesday that left two dead.

Phassornkorn “Nikki” Thianthanwit, 27, was arrested on Saturday at a house in Soi Phetkasem 94 in Bang Khae district in the Thai capital, the Bangkok Post reported.

An automatic Glock pistol and a Smith & Wesson revolver, along with 2,765 rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, empty parcels and packing materials were seized from his home, police said.

Wutthiphong Phetmanee and Suthida Paenghom were also arrested on Saturday in the south-western town of Prachuap Khiri Khan. Their ages were not reported.

Wutthiphong hid behind a house but was nabbed, while Suthida surrendered to police, the newspaper said.

Both had arrest warrants for the illegal selling of ammunition.

On Tuesday, the teenage boy opened fire indiscriminately in Siam Paragon mall, sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic or hiding inside retail stores and restaurants.

A Chinese tourist and a Myanmar national were killed, and five others were injured in the mass shooting.

Investigators said the boy used a “blank gun” – a replica that was modified to fire live ammunition.

Police had since been tracking down those responsible for selling the gun, modifying it and supplying ammunition to the suspect.

Police present two men accused of selling a gun to a 14-year-old suspected of carrying out a shooting attack in Bangkok. PHOTO: AFP

On Thursday, they arrested four men in Yala province in Thailand’s deep south and in Bangkok.

The four were said to have sold the gun and live bullets to the 14-year-old via a Facebook page.

Police have also questioned an instructor at a shooting range belonging to the Royal Thai Army where the boy was seen practising with his gun on at least 20 occasions.

