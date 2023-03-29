Thai police arrest 3 at Bangkok airport after travellers lose wallets, money

BANGKOK – Three Mongolian men have been arrested at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport for allegedly stealing money from passengers’ bags, the airport announced on Monday.

Police arrested Damdin Jargalsaikhan, 37, Batbold Sambuu, 51, and Batmyagmar Urtnasan, 37, at the passenger terminal last Friday, said airport director Kittiphong Kittikhajorn.

Officials identified the suspects from CCTV footage after two Japanese men, a Thai woman and a Canadian man separately complained to tourist police that they had lost their wallets and cash in several currencies between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The missing money reportedly amounted to over 260,000 baht (S$10,000).

The footage appears to show the three suspects working with two women, who are still at large, by surrounding the victims. The women use their coats to block the view of the luggage and then steal cash from the bags.

The gang’s actions were filmed near a currency exchange booth after the alleged victims had just exchanged money, and in a lift leading to a parking lot.

Mr Kittiphong said the airport has ordered security staff to increase surveillance, especially during peak hours.

He urged all passengers to be mindful of their belongings at all times.

To report missing money or property, they can contact an airport information booth or call the 1155 hotline. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK