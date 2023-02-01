Thai police apologise after Taiwanese actress ‘extortion’ case

BANGKOK - Thai police have apologised for an incident in which officers allegedly extorted money from a Taiwanese actress who was visiting Bangkok.

The actress, Charlene An, had posted on social media that she was out with friends in the early hours of Jan 5 when the incident occurred.

She said they were travelling in a Grab taxi after a night out in the Thai capital when they were stopped and searched at a checkpoint.

An, 33, said she was threatened with a criminal charge for having a vaping device, or e-cigarette. She paid 27,000 baht (S$1,080) before she and her friends were able to leave.

An’s allegation against the Thai police caught the attention of netizens in both Taiwan and Thailand. Thai police initially disputed her claims, but a fact-finding committee was set up on Jan 26 to investigate the case.

On Monday, the fact-finding panel filed charges against the seven police officers.

It accused them of “committing malfeasance or nonfeasance to cause damage against a particular person or committing dereliction of duty with dishonest intention”.

Also on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Bureau set up another disciplinary panel to probe the seven policemen.

“There are still many good police. We must encourage the good ones and deal with the bad ones,” police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas told reporters at police headquarters on Tuesday.

“I would like to stress that our city has lots of visitors coming. Immigration police, tourist police and local police must take the best care of tourists. And for the incident that has happened, if there is wrongdoing, as the head of the organisation, I apologise to the victims affected by what happened,” he said.

Anyone found guilty will be punished, he added.

Seven police officers from Bangkok’s Huay Kwang Police Station have been transferred and charged with dereliction of duty.

These are two captains, two senior sergeant majors and three sergeants who were at the checkpoint.

The officers have been transferred to inactive positions while an investigation is ongoing, police said.