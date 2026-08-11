Straitstimes.com header logo

Thai PM suspends firearm purchase licences after school shooting

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

On Aug 7, a teenage student killed six people and himself at a school outside Bangkok after fatally shooting his grandparents in Thailand’s worst mass killing in nearly four years.

On Aug 7, a teenage student killed six people and himself at a school outside Bangkok after fatally shooting his grandparents in Thailand’s worst mass killing in nearly four years.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Aug 11 suspended the issuance of permits to buy firearms and said existing licences would be reviewed, days after a 14-year-old gunman killed nine people.

Anutin directed a deputy prime minister overseeing legal affairs to expedite a new gun control law, with stronger controls and significantly harsher penalties.

The police were ordered to stop renewing permits that enable people to buy firearms.

Registered firearms must be kept at home and cannot be carried in public, Anutin said, reiterating the current law.

For illegal firearms, studies are under way to enact legislation requiring their return to the state within a specified period, he said.

Last week, a teenage student killed six people and himself at a school outside Bangkok after fatally shooting his grandparents in the South-east Asian nation’s worst mass killing in nearly four years.

Thailand had an estimated 10.3 million firearms in civilian possession, equating to around 15 guns per 100 residents, the highest rate in the region by a wide margin, according to a 2017 estimate by the Small Arms Survey.

The Education Minister proposed new school safety measures to Cabinet, including screening everyone who enters education premises for illegal objects and weapons. REUTERS

More on this topic
Thai authorities considering beefing up school security after mass shooting
Thai PM vows new gun law after deadly school shooting
See more on

Anutin Charnvirakul

Thailand

Arms and weapons

Shooting - gun crime

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.