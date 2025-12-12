Thai PM says he will speak to Trump late Friday on Cambodia clashes

BANGKOK - Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Dec 12 he was scheduled to speak to US President Donald Trump late in ‍the ​day, as border clashes between Cambodia and ‍Thailand continued for a fifth day.

Mr Anutin told reporters that the call with Mr Trump would ​take ​place about 9.20pm (10.20pm, Singapore time).

Mr Trump is keen to intervene again to stop the fighting and salvage a ceasefire he brokered earlier in 2025, pledging for a third day to make calls to the leaders ​of both countries to try ⁠to stop the fighting.

At the Congressional Ball late on Dec 11, Mr Trump burnished his credentials as a global peace-maker and expressed confidence he would get the truce "back on ​track".

"We've solved eight wars. Think of it. Eight wars have been solved, although Thailand and ‌Cambodia, I think we are ​going to have to make a couple of phone calls on Thailand and (Cambodia) but we'll get that one back on track," he said.

The militaries of Thailand and Cambodia have been fighting at multiple locations along their 817km border in some of the most intense fighting since a five-day ‍battle in July, which Mr Trump stopped with calls to both leaders ​to halt their worst conflict in recent history.

At least 20 people have been killed ​and more than 200 wounded, with hundreds of ‌thousands of people displaced by days-long exchanges of heavy artillery and rocket fire. REUTERS