Thai PM Prayut's early exit will be good for Asean: Jakarta Post columnist

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An early departure of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from office should be good news not just for the Thai people, but also for Asean in its efforts to mount pressure on Myanmar's brutal military regime.

Seizing power through a coup is the most primitive way of replacing a government. Thailand is a great nation that has never been colonised and its economic growth has won international praises for decades. Thailand's path to democracy, however, has faced a persistent challenge from the military that has launched a coup nearly 20 times so far, the most recent in May 2014 was led by Prayut.