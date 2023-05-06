Thai PM Prayut tries to soften image, says he was born to battle

BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is often described as acerbic and short-tempered by reporters. Political rivals are less polite.

But with an election looming, one that does not appear to be going the way he had hoped it would, the general-turned-politician is trying to soften his image.

In a seven-minute “Talk with Uncle” video uploaded on the Facebook page of his party, Mr Prayut skips policy issues and discusses something he rarely does – his personal life.

He talks wistfully about his childhood and family, names his favourite English football club, and reveals his fondness for Korean dramas, particularly those starring soldiers.

Much of what he says in the video has been largely unknown, even for many of his supporters.

Mr Prayut has been a relatively aloof Prime Minister who keeps his personal life private. He campaigns on policies, the weakness and mistakes of his rivals, and his confidence.

In the video, he says that the day he was born – at a military camp in Nakhon Ratchasima – his father was busy in a military exercise.

His father named him “Pralongyut”, which means “test of combat readiness”, but this was shorted to “Prayut” – which means “battle” – at the suggestion of a monk his father revered.

“From that day on, I have been involved in battles all my life,” Mr Prayut says.

Mr Prayut, who is United Thai Nation’s No. 1 prime ministerial candidate, disclosed that during his teens, he ran away from home after being punished by his father. He biked from home and after a while he asked himself: “Where should I go?”

“I couldn’t find an answer so I decided to head home. My father was waiting for me. He asked where I was and I told him I was just biking around,” Mr Prayut said.

He knew that his father sensed his displeasure for being punished, but gave no indication that they ever discussed this.

In the video, Mr Prayut dresses casually, wearing a white shirt with yellow-leaf prints, black trousers, and leather loafers.

The PM also explained why he joined the Songkran festival on Bangkok’s Khaosan Road – a popular site for Songkran water fights – in April.