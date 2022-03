Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted a flurry of informal dinner meetings this month as part of efforts to consolidate and mend fragmented ties in the ruling coalition.

Tensions between the three main coalition members - Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), Bhumjaithai and the Democrats - have hotted up since last year, with barbed exchanges and Cabinet meeting no-shows characterising strained relationships.