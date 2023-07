Thai PM hopeful Pita willing to slow pace of party’s reform agenda

BANGKOK - Thai prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday said he was willing to slow the pace of his party’s ambitious reform agenda if he forms a government, but would not retreat from its plan to amend a law prohibiting royal insults.

In an interview with Reuters on the eve of his second bid to win the top job, the leader of the election-winning Move Forward party described efforts by the military establishment to block him as like a “broken record” and said Thailand had entered a different era with the public hankering for change.

Mr Pita, 42, will contest a parliamentary vote on the premiership on Wednesday for the second time, after failing last week to win the required backing of more than half of the legislature, as the conservative, military-appointed Senate closed ranks to deny him the top job.

“It was absolutely expected, the same thing, same venue. Broken record. But the sentiment of the era has changed,” he said in the interview.

“Despite what happens tomorrow, there has been progress in society. They demand something new, something fresh.”

Move Forward was the surprise winner of the May 14 election, capitalising on massive youth support to defeat conservative rivals in what was seen as a resounding rejection of nearly a decade of government led or backed by the military.

But it is hamstrung by a constitution drafted by the military, which makes it very difficult for elected parties to form a government without the endorsement of the Senate. The Senate typically votes in line with the powerful army and conservative establishment.

The party’s plans to tackle business monopolies, end conscription in the military and remove generals from politics are controversial, but none more so than its aim of changing article 112 of the criminal code, which punishes insults of the monarchy by up to 15 years in jail.