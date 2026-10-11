Thai PM Anutin steps up flood response as Bangkok prepares for IMF-World Bank meetings

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Anutin instructed agencies to communicate water releases in advance, speed up clean-up, and prioritise vulnerable groups ahead of more rain.

BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered agencies to closely assess flood risks and accelerate recovery work as Bangkok prepares to host the IMF-World Bank Group annual meetings

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command (NDPMC), with provincial authorities joining by video conference, Anutin said around 20,000 participants from 190 countries were expected for the international gathering and urged agencies to ensure conditions were accurately assessed so the event could proceed smoothly.

The 2026 annual meetings will be held in Bangkok from Oct 12 to 18 , with the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre serving as the main venue.

Water releases must be communicated in advance

Anutin issued a series of instructions covering water management, rehabilitation, compensation and preparedness for another spell of rain.

He instructed the Royal Irrigation Department to coordinate with provinces, districts and local administrative authorities before releasing water that could affect communities.

Residents must be informed in advance, while officials should manage releases carefully to minimise disruption and prevent disputes between affected areas.

Bangkok and provinces told to accelerate clean-up

Anutin also ordered Bangkok and provincial authorities to mobilise personnel to remove rubbish, clean affected communities and restore areas where floodwaters have receded.

Military units, government departments and other agencies were told to provide personnel, machinery, equipment and other resources needed to return affected areas to normal as quickly as possible.

Local authorities were instructed to survey damage to homes and property without delay.

Rather than waiting until all surveys are completed, they should submit verified information in batches so district and provincial committees can process cases and forward them to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) for assistance.

Damage to farmland and livelihoods should also be documented for use in subsequent relief and recovery measures.

Vulnerable groups prioritised ahead of more rain

With another period of rain expected, Anutin told officials to strictly follow emergency response plans and maintain continuous public warnings.

Every province should identify communities that may require evacuation, with particular attention paid to elderly people, bedridden patients and others unable to evacuate without assistance.

Officials should establish where vulnerable residents live, coordinate with relatives and carers and prepare evacuations before flooding begins rather than waiting until conditions become critical.

Anutin said authorities should apply lessons from last year’s flooding in Hat Yai, when some bedridden patients could not be moved in time.

He also instructed provinces outside current high-risk areas and local administrative organisations to check the availability of water trucks, mobile toilets, pumps, transport vehicles, excavators and other equipment that could be transferred to disaster-hit areas if required.

Provincial governors were told to make timely decisions and, where necessary, coordinate with private operators to obtain machinery for urgent work such as clearing waterways, removing obstructions and providing mobile sanitation facilities.

Relief payments reach 48,600 households

Anutin said flood-relief payments had so far been transferred to 48,600 households, representing about 12% of the number currently expected to qualify.

He ordered agencies to continue accelerating other forms of assistance while ensuring that public money was used transparently, correctly and in accordance with eligibility criteria.

The Thai Prime Minister also reminded officials to protect the health of personnel working continuously in flood-response operations so that assistance could be sustained effectively.

The government’s priority, he said, was to move quickly from emergency response to recovery while remaining ready for renewed rainfall and ensuring that preparations for the IMF-World Bank meetings were based on accurate assessments of conditions in Bangkok and surrounding areas. THE NATION/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK