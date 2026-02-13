Thai PM Anutin registers marriage with girlfriend ahead of Valentine’s Day

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his girlfriend, business owner “Jaa” Thananon Niramit, registered their marriage in Bangkok on Feb 13, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The couple’s love story began when Mr Anutin, 59, began visiting Ms Thananon’s coffee shop.

They got to know each other and dated for over two years before making their official public debut to the press in 2022 at the Government House. Since then, they have consistently attended important events together.

Ms Thananon, who is almost 20 years Mr Anutin’s junior, is a native of Thailand’s northern province of Ranong , which is more than 550km away from Bangkok. The 42-year-old graduated from Thammasat University and was formerly a drum major for the Chula-Thammasat Traditional Football Match.

Ms Thananon is the owner of JaJaa Coffee, a popular c afe in Ranong. She has also expanded her business by opening Jaristaa in Bangkok that features a modern Sino-Portuguese decor.

The shop highlights the use of home-grown i ngredients, such as cashew nuts, to create various items like the Kyu Kyu menu.

Mr Anutin invited officials from the Dusit District Office to his private residence w here his marriage was registered .

His daughter Naiyaphak Charnvirakul and son Seranee Charnvirakul from his first marriage, and Mr Unsit Sampuntharat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, were witnesses at the ceremony.

I nstead of getting married on Valentine’s Day, which f alls on Feb 14, Mr Anutin reportedly selected the day before it because it was said to be a highly auspicious day in Thai astrology.

This marriage is reportedly the third for Mr Anutin . THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK