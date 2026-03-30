Thai PM Anutin readies new Cabinet as energy crisis threatens growth

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Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said a list of 35 ministers is ready to be submitted for royal endorsement on March 30.

BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is close to unveiling a new Cabinet line-up, handing him more power to deal with the challenges posed by the Middle East crisis, which is threatening the South-east Asian nation’s growth outlook.

A list of 35 ministers is ready to be submitted for royal endorsement on March 30 after various agencies completed background checks on the nominees, Mr Anutin told reporters.

He aims to deliver a policy statement to Parliament – a key step that allows a new administration to officially begin functioning – as soon as Cabinet members are sworn in before Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Mr Anutin said.

The statement, which is likely to be delivered on April 7, will include economic stimulus and debt management plans, and will outline steps to raise Thailand’s competitiveness and bolster inclusive growth, according to the local media.

It is also expected to include measures to boost income, as well as plans to tackle natural disasters and address national security concerns.

Mr Anutin has faced criticism over fuel shortages, price spikes and supply chain challenges resulting from the conflict in the Gulf.

The ripple effects of the war have already prompted some economists to trim Thailand’s growth outlook, as it impacts exports and tourism, two vital engines of the country’s economy.

Mr Anutin, 59, won a fresh vote in Parliament to stay on as prime minister earlier in March , extending his rule from September, when he took over from a rival ousted by a court.

He leads a 16-party coalition backed by around 292 lawmakers after his ruling Bhumjaithai Party won the Feb 8 election with the strongest parliamentary strength in more than a decade.

The decisive majority of the ruling bloc has stoked investor optimism about a return of political stability after years of upheaval that saw multiple prime ministers ousted by courts or coups. BLOOMBERG