BANGKOK - Appetite for plant-based meat alternatives is growing in Thailand, with several local brands bringing an array of "seafood", crispy "pork" and fried "chicken" to the table.

These meatless alternatives, typically associated with Western cuisines, are finding their way into traditional Thai dishes, such as pad krapow (holy basil stir-fry) and moo-ping (grilled skewers), and can be easily found at supermarkets and convenience stores.