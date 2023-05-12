Thai parties rally supporters in final push before Sunday’s election

BANGKOK/NONTHABURI (Thailand) – Less than two weeks after giving birth, Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the scion of one of Thailand’s most politically powerful families, bounded up the campaign stage on Friday to rally support for her Pheu Thai Party, the front runner in Sunday’s election.

“If Pheu Thai forms the government, we will create opportunities for the whole country,” she declared at the Impact Arena stadium just outside Bangkok, cheered on by thousands of red-shirted supporters who had gathered for their party’s last major rally before voting begins.

Up until then, the 36-year-old Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate had been limited to giving rally speeches by video conference while recovering after childbirth.

“We have been ousted twice,” she said, in reference to the military coup in 2014 that ousted the Pheu Thai government, and the one in 2006 which threw out the administration run by the Thai Rak Thai party, its predecessor.

But she stressed that the party had never given up fighting alongside the people, and appealed again for voters to give it a big majority to surmount a parliamentary system skewed in favour of military-linked parties.

In the heart of Bangkok, meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged voters to return him to power during a 5,000-strong rally at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

“We have to join hands and move forward together... we will not let anyone destroy the foundation and roots of our country,” he said, maintaining the party’s nationalistic rhetoric and warning that the changes championed by rival parties will weaken the nation.

He finished by telling the crowd: “If you vote for me to be PM, I will work for you. Don’t let me fight this fight alone.”