Thai Parliament to vote for prime minister on July 13

The election-winning Move Forward Party and populist Pheu Thai trounced conservative rivals in a May ballot. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
50 min ago

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Parliament will vote for a new prime minister on July 13, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after Mr Wan Noor was endorsed as House Speaker, a role in which he is able to call for a joint sitting of the country’s bicameral legislature to vote on the next prime minister.

The election-winning Move Forward Party and populist Pheu Thai trounced conservative rivals in a May ballot, securing 151 and 141 seats in the 500-member Lower House, respectively.

Together with six other parties they are expected to propose Move Forward leader, the United States-educated Pita Limjaroenrat as the next premier to replace the incumbent Prayut Chan-o-cha.

However, with 312 votes the alliance is short of the 376 votes that Mr Pita needs in the joint sitting, which includes a conservative-leaning 250-member Senate, who were appointed during military rule. REUTERS

