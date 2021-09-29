Thai opposition parties seek probe of Covid-19 vaccination management

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Opposition parties in Thailand will submit petitions to the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate whether the government mishandled the country's vaccine programme.

The political bloc plans to submit four separate petitions, covering the entire Cabinet as well as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha, according to Mr Prasert Chantarawongthong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party.

The documents will be submitted to the anti-corruption panel on Oct 4, he said.

Vaccine-related issues covered by the petitions include the government's decision not to join the global Covax program, the "monopoly" of AstraZeneca vaccines, the "corruption" in the purchases of Sinovac Biotech shots and Covid-19 antigen test kits, and "the mismanagement of the inoculation programme and the purchases of ineffective vaccines," said Mr Prasert, a leader of the largest opposition party.

Earlier this month, Mr Prayut survived a third no-confidence vote in Parliament since the 2019 general election.

The failed effort to remove the premier involved four days of debate, with opposition lawmakers alleging that the government mismanaged economic-assistance programs, virus-containment measures and the country's vaccination rollout.

Mr Prayut rebutted those claims, saying the government was doing its best to save lives and revive the economy despite the fast-evolving situation and budget constraints.