Thai opposition leader plans 'flash mob' Bangkok protest

BANGKOK (BLOOMERG) - The leader of Thailand's highest-profile opposition party said he plans to hold a "flash mob" style one-hour rally in Bangkok on Saturday (Dec 14) for people opposed to the pro-military ruling coalition.

"This is an opportunity for people who are against the current regime to come out and show their power," Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said in a briefing ahead of the rally due late afternoon in downtown Bangkok. "It will be a peaceful gathering."

Mr Thanathorn called on supporters to "stand up and fight" in a Twitter post Friday that announced the plan for the protest.

Earlier in the week, the Election Commission said it will petition a court to break up Future Forward for breaching party financing rules, a charge the organisation rejects.

Future Forward is less than two years old but surged in March's general election, which came after almost five years of junta rule.

The reform-minded party is the third largest in parliament and part of a sizable opposition bloc that questions the fairness of the poll and its aftermath.

A pro-military coalition led by former junta chief Prayuth Chan-o-cha took office after the disputed vote with a razor-thin majority.

No matter what the court rules about Future Forward, "we are ready to fight in every way," Mr Thanathorn said, adding the nation's military-backed constitution - Thailand's 20th charter - needs to be rewritten so that everyone accepts and respects it.