Thai military fires warning shots at Cambodia after laser targeting incident near military base

Damaged houses seen, following clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers in Chouk Chey village in Banteay Meanchey province.

Thai military fired warning shots near the Phu Pha Lek base after hearing an explosion and observing laser targeting from Cambodia’s forces. Both sides have since coordinated to resolve the incident.

The Second Army Area reported a border incident on Jan 30, 2026, in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province.

At 8.10pm, a trip flare at the Tamorchat base illuminated the area, leading to suspicions that Cambodian troops were moving through a route towards Thai positions.

At 9pm, a 40mm grenade launcher was heard, but the exact launch point remained unclear. The explosion was later confirmed to have landed near the Phu Pha Lek operational base to the east.

Subsequently, Thai forces detected a searchlight-like beam and a laser pointer aimed directly at the Phu Pha Lek base, prompting the Thai military to fire warning shots in response.

The situation de-escalated after the warning shots, and both sides’ commanders coordinated to address the issue. The incident, described as sudden and unplanned, is suspected to have been caused by disciplinary lapses among Cambodian soldiers. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK