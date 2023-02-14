Thai man weds sweetheart after walking for 1,200km

BANGKOK - The man who walked 1,200km to prove his love has tied the knot with his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Mr Suthep “Maew” Lomjit began his trek from Nakhon Nayok in central Thailand to Satun, a province in the country’s south, a month ago on Jan 14.

His goal was to reach his girlfriend Thanapa “Yu” Khiaw-on by Feb 14 to ask for her hand in marriage.

The couple, who are in their 50s, met on TikTok five years ago. They met for the first time in person on Tuesday, and signed their marriage certificate on the same day.

Mr Suthep, who has lost at least 17kg after the walk, thanked his wife for a chance to prove his love.

Some 50 local athletes joined Mr Suthep in the last leg of his journey. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK