Thai man walks 1,200km to propose to girlfriend

Mr Suthep “Maew” Promjit left his hometown in central Thailand on Jan 14, aiming to reach Satun in southern Thailand on Valentine’s Day. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
BANGKOK - A man left his hometown in Nakhon Nayok in central Thailand on Jan 14, with the aim of reaching Satun in southern Thailand on foot to propose to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.

The two provinces are almost 1,200km apart. A non-stop drive would take about 16 hours, while walking would take at least 200 hours – assuming no breaks are taken.

“I want people who abuse their families and loved ones, as well as those who are unfaithful to their wives, to pay attention to this journey,” said the man, Mr Suthep “Maew” Promjit.

As at Saturday, he had covered 1,100km of his journey and arrived in Trang with his friend Niwat Thongwithi, 50, who has been accompanying him on a saleng, a custom-made scooter with side span.

Mr Suthep should be able to reach his girlfriend Thanapa Khiaw-on’s home in Satun’s Thung Wa district by Tuesday.

The couple met on TikTok five years ago. Both are 56 years old.

Mr Suthep said he has lost more than 17kg since his journey began. Even though he weighs only 40kg now, he is happy because the walk proves how much he loves his wife-to-be.

He added that he will travel around Thailand with his wife once they are married. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

