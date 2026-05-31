Thai Lion Air cutting flights on 15 routes, including Phuket-Singapore, as jet fuel costs surge

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Most of the affected services include international flights to China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Singapore and Nepal.

BANGKOK – Thai Lion Air is suspending and reducing flights on more than 15 routes between June and September as the airline industry faces rising jet fuel costs and weaker low-season travel demand.

Among the flights affected are the ones between Phuket and Singapore. They will be suspended from June 3 to Aug 1, before resuming at two flights per week from Aug 2-31, down from four flights per week.

The airline announced temporary changes to several routes under its summer 2026 schedule, with most of the affected services involving international flights to China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Singapore and Nepal.

The adjustments come as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect the global aviation industry, pushing up jet fuel prices and weakening passenger demand on some routes.

Airlines are now being forced to review operations and manage costs more tightly.

According to the report, the price of Jet A-1 aviation fuel has risen two to three times from levels before the Middle East conflict.

Jet fuel, previously around US$80 per barrel, has climbed to more than US$240 per barrel, adding pressure to operating costs. Fuel normally accounts for about 30 per cent of the cost of each flight.

The sharp rise has prompted airlines to reduce frequencies and temporarily suspend routes, especially medium- and long-haul services where fuel costs are high. Some domestic routes are also beginning to feel the impact.

Passengers with travel plans are advised to check flight details directly with Thai Lion Air, as further changes may be made depending on fuel prices and travel demand. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK