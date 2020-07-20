Thai labour minister resigns, sixth to quit PM Prayut's Cabinet

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thai Labour Minister Chatumongol Sonakul said on Monday (July 20) that he had resigned from his post, making him the sixth minister to quit the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha since late last week.

The resignation paves the way for a major Cabinet reshuffle in South-east Asia's worst performing economy as it seeks to rebound from the global impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Chatumongol confirmed to Reuters that he had resigned, but did not give a reason or comment further. He last month stepped down as leader of the Action Coalition for Thailand, one of 20 partners in Mr Prayut's government, holding just one Cabinet seat.

Earlier on Monday, the Minister to the Prime Minister's Office Tewan Liptapanlop resigned from the Cabinet, following on from Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and two other ministers, who quit last Thursday.