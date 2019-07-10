Thai king endorses new Cabinet weeks after disputed election

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed the new civilian Cabinet of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha following a March 24 election, the Royal Gazette said on Wednesday (July 10).

The endorsement comes after weeks of discussion following former junta leader Prayut being picked by military-appointed senators and lawmakers who were elected in a vote that his opponents said was rigged.

Mr Prayut was also named as Defence Minister. The new Finance Minister is Uttama Savanayana, the leader of the Palang Pracharat Party which backed Mr Prayut, who first seized power in a 2014 coup.