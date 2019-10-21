Thai King dismisses royal consort for being 'ungrateful', trying to sabotage Queen's appointment

BANGKOK - The royal consort to Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, has been dismissed for being ungrateful to the king, according to an announcement made in the Royal Gazette on Monday (Oct 21).

Ms Sineenat, a 34-year-old former nurse, was bestowed the Royal Noble Consort title in late July, a title not appointed in almost a century. According to the announcement, she was trying to sabotage the appointment of Queen Suthida Tidjai and has overstepped in the affairs of the royal couple.

“Royal Noble Consort Sineenat is ungrateful and behaves in ways unbecoming of her title. She is also not content with the title bestowed upon her, doing everything to rise to the level of the queen,” the two-page statement said.

“She lacks the understanding of the good traditions of the royal court. She displays disobedience against the king and the queen.”

The palace statement said Ms Sineenat has been stripped of her titles and military ranks.

In late August, a series of photos of Ms Sineenat, bestowed with the rank of Major-General, and the king in various places and outfits were published by the palace's website, causing the website to crash following heavy traffic.

Her appointment as consort came after the king, 67, married a former flight attendant and deputy head of his personal guard force, Suthida Tidjai, 41, and made her queen just days before his coronation in May.

Maha Vajiralongkorn became king in 2016 but the formal coronation was delayed until May this year.