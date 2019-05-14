Thai king approves junta-picked senators connected to regime

BANGKOK (DPA) - Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday (May 14) approved 250 senators hand-picked by the ruling military regime, many of whom are connected to the junta.

Among those approved are junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha's brother Preecha Chan-o-cha, Army Chief Apirat Kongsompong, Police Chief Jakthip Chaijinda, former ministers in the Prayut administration, more than a hundred high-ranking police and army officers as well as lawmakers appointed by the regime.

The senators will play a crucial role in the formation of a new government, as they, along with 500 elected lawmakers, will vote in Parliament for the prime minister.

It is widely expected that they will vote for Mr Prayut, paving the way for him to stay in power. He currently has at least 126 MP votes in his pocket. With the extra 250 votes, he has just enough votes required to be prime minister.

Mr Prayut led a coup in May 2014 following months of massive demonstrations against the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.

Initially promising to stay in power for just over a year, his regime postponed the election date at least five times before settling for March 24, citing the need to complete its reforms and ensure a smooth royal succession.

But analysts say the election only paved the way to a semi-democratic rule, as election rules have been rigged in favour of the military camp.

The anti-junta camp formed a majority of the Lower House with its 245 lawmakers, but without the Senate's votes, it is unlikely to form a government.

The parliamentary vote is expected later this month and a new government is expected to take shape in June.