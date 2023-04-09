Thai islanders prepare to protect Koh Kradan ecosystem after its beaches were named ‘best on earth’

BANGKOK – Residents of the tiny Thai island that jumped into the global spotlight last week after being ranked No. 1 on World Beach Guide’s “Top 100 beaches on Earth 2023” are redoubling efforts to preserve its delicate ecosystem, Hat Chao Mai National Park chief Prit Narasrit said.

Koh Kradan will remain closed to tourists four months a year – from June 1 to Sept 30 – despite being ranked as having the most beautiful beaches in the world, Mr Prit said.

Residents, business owners and park officials will continue to make preserving the island’s fragile ecosystem, including its coral reefs and marine life, their top priority, he added.

The 2.5 square km island in Trang is 10km from the southern province’s coastline in the Andaman Sea.

Tourists are welcome, Mr Prit said, but they must refrain from littering and harming marine life and do their part to protect Koh Kradan’s beauty as well as its ecosystem.

“Regardless of the awards given, everyone is doing his best to protect the island. Hat Chao Mai National Park will now focus more on regulations to maintain the beauty of our environment,” he said.

Visitors are assured of safety, he added. This includes safe transport to the island as well as security while on it. Park officials take visitor safety as seriously as environmental protection.

Mr Prit said more tourist arrivals are inevitable now that the island’s beaches have gained global fame. The marine park will invest more in the island’s infrastructure, including water and electricity, while enforcing regulations to protect it, he added.

He noted that the marine park, including the sea around Koh Kradan, is home to endangered species of fish, and tourists must be made aware of this.

The island is famous for its palm-fringed white-sand beaches, while its shallow, translucent waters invite easy excursions into radiant coral reefs teeming with marine life.

One side of the island is renowned for its spectacular sunrises, while the other is even more famous for its contemplative sunsets.

Visitors should take a few days to put down their cameras, Mr Prit said, adding that he was optimistic they would do their best to protect the island. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK