Thai Interior Ministry to order a halt on gun licence issuance for a year

Thai Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed an order to halt the issue of gun licences for a year, the Bangkok Post reported on Nov 23.

Firearms registrars are to stop issuing licences to carry guns, secretary to the interior minister Ms Traisuree Taisaranakul said.

The order, known as Por 12, is aimed at curbing gun violence. It is being forwarded to Thai Prime Minister Sretta Thavisin for approval.

The ban will take effect a day after it is announced in the Royal Gazette, the Thai government’s official journal.

The gun control measure would not apply to state officials such as the police.

Last week, permanent secretary for the interior, Mr Suthipong Chulcharoen, said he instructed provincial governors to inform firearms registrars they need to stop issuing Por 12 licences. These registrars can include district chiefs and provincial governors.

Mr Suthipong said the registrars also have to stop issuing new licences for the import and sale of imitation firearms to existing licence holders.

Those who hold imitation firearms that can be modified into real ones also need to register them at their local registrars.

Mr Anutin said on Nov 13 that he was considering prohibiting civilians from carrying guns in public places, Vietnam Plus reported.

People who legally own a gun can currently carry it in public places for self-defence if they have the necessary permit, the report said.

Mr Anutin’s comments followed recent fatal shootings in the Thai capital.

At least two people were killed on Oct 3 when a 14-year-old gunman opened fired at Siam Paragon mall.