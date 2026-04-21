Thai home buyers pull back as ‘Generation Rent’ gains ground

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The trend suggests that Thais still want a home, but are increasingly changing how they plan to secure one.

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BANGKOK – Thailand’s housing market is showing signs of a structural shift, with would-be buyers pulling back and more people turning to renting instead.

The latest data from DDproperty shows that nationwide demand to buy residential property fell 6 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, while rental demand rose 4 per cent.

In Bangkok, rental demand climbed even faster, jumping 9 per cent.

The trend suggests that Thais still want a home, but are increasingly changing how they plan to secure one.

In the past, buying a home was widely seen as a major life goal.

Today, it is increasingly viewed as a long-term financial burden, especially at a time when the economy remains uncertain, incomes are not rising as quickly as living costs, and households are under pressure from borrowing costs and day-to-day expenses.

Rather than abandoning the idea of home ownership altogether, many people are choosing to delay their purchase.

That shift has hit low-rise housing demand particularly hard.

Demand for detached houses fell 17 per cent, while townhouses dropped 16 per cent.

Condominiums, however, moved in the opposite direction, rising 4 per cent, reflecting stronger interest in housing that is cheaper and easier to access.

The market is increasingly being driven towards affordability and flexibility.

DDproperty’s data shows that homes priced between one million baht (S$39,640) and three million baht accounted for 44 per cent of total interest, underlining the limits of real purchasing power in the current environment.

The rental market is sending much the same signal.

The fastest growth was seen in units being rented for less than 10,000 baht a month, up 11 per cent, suggesting that many households are prioritising liquidity and keeping fixed costs low.

Renting is no longer simply a temporary option for those not yet ready to buy.

For many people, especially in cities such as Bangkok, where land prices are high and housing is expensive, renting has become a deliberate financial choice.

It offers flexibility, avoids long-term debt, makes it easier to relocate for work, and allows households to preserve savings or deploy money elsewhere.

This is the backdrop to the rise of what is increasingly being described as “Generation Rent”.

For property developers, the shift means traditional strategies may no longer work as effectively as before.

In a market where demand remains present but is changing shape, developers may need to rethink their product mix.

That could mean focusing more on genuinely affordable homes, expanding projects aimed at the rental market, and designing developments that better match how people live and work today.

What is happening in Thailand’s property market is not simply a cyclical slowdown. It points to a broader transition from an ownership-driven market to one shaped increasingly by flexibility.

In the longer term, the players that recognise this change early may be best placed to gain an advantage. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK