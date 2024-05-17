Thai govt’s bid to sell old rice brings back bad memories linked to Yingluck

BANGKOK – Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has eaten it. So has Premier Srettha Thavisin. In recent days, Thailand’s Pheu Thai-led government has revived political ghosts by trying to sell off the remnants of rice stockpiled for 10 years under a ruinous rice subsidy scheme implemented the last time it was in power.

Both men have tried the rice to prove that it is safe to eat. Mr Phumtham has even declared that there is a market in African countries for old rice. But the very public attempt to auction off 15,000 tonnes of rice has drawn Pheu Thai’s critics out of the woodwork and triggered allegations that the party is trying to downplay the wrongdoings of fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra. It has worsened the scrutiny of a government already under pressure to show economic results.

The amount of decade-old rice up for auction is less than 1 per cent of the more than eight million tonnes that Thailand exported in 2023. Mr Phumtham – long seen as the right-hand man of Pheu Thai patron Thaksin Shinawatra – has denied he has a political motive, saying he is merely fulfilling his duty to maximise revenue for the state.

But his actions have backfired, said ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute visiting fellow Napon Jatusripitak.

“It brought the rice-pledging scheme back to the forefront of discussion. It reminded voters, who had actually forgotten, about how much of a failure that policy was. It also undermines the quality of Thai rice in the eyes of the international audience,” he told The Straits Times.

Yingluck, who helmed Thailand from 2011 to 2014, continues to live in exile abroad – unlike her elder brother Thaksin, another fugitive former prime minister, who returned to Thailand in 2023.

Yingluck was ousted in 2014, shortly before a military coup toppled her government. In 2017, she fled overseas and was later sentenced in absentia to five years’ jail for negligence over her government’s rice-pledging scheme.

The programme allowed farmers to sell unlimited amounts of rice to the state at about 50 per cent above the market price, leaving the government with a 19 million tonne stockpile and a tab of about 500 billion baht (S$18.6 billion).

Dr Napon said: “The rice-pledging scheme was remembered as a policy catastrophe. It was criticised as a populist handout scheme in the beginning, that later evolved into a large-scale corruption scandal.

“It not only undermined fiscal discipline, but it also generated widespread backlash on the basis of corruption charges and attempts to cover up the corruption as well.”

Boonsong Teriyapirom, who served as commerce minister under Yingluck, was eventually sentenced to 48 years in jail over fake government-to-government deals in which stockpiled rice said to be sent to China was instead sold to Thai companies.

Unhappiness over the rice-pledging scheme helped fuel opposition to the then Pheu Thai government, which was confronted with mass protests in 2014.