New Thai government prioritises cash giveaways, tourist revenue to revive economy

Thailand's PM Srettha Thavisin delivers the policy statements of the Council of Ministers to Parliament, in Bangkok on Sept 11. PHOTO: REUTERS
Tan Tam Mei
Thailand Correspondent
BANGKOK - Faced with high household debt and lacklustre economic growth, the new Thai government will prioritise a 560 billion baht (S$21.5 billion) monetary giveaway and a series of short-term stimulus policies to “trigger” an economic recovery, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told lawmakers on Monday.

The Pheu Thai Party’s digital wallet plan promises a 10,000 baht giveaway, disbursed using blockchain technology to some 50 million Thais aged 16 and above. It will stimulate spending and cause a ripple effect that could revitalise South-east Asia’s second-largest economy, he said.

