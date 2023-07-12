Thai foreign minister says he met Myanmar's Suu Kyi in first foreign envoy meeting since 2021 coup

JAKARTA - Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai met ousted Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week, he told reporters on Wednesday, her first known meeting with a foreign envoy since she was detained following a 2021 coup.

“There was a meeting, she was in good health, and it was a good meeting,” Mr Don told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of South-east Asian foreign ministers in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Ms Suu Kyi has been detained since the putsch on Feb 1, 2021, that ended Myanmar’s brief democratic experiment and plunged the South-east Asian nation into bloody turmoil.

The Nobel laureate, 78, was later hit with a raft of charges and jailed by a junta court for a total of 33 years in trials that rights groups slammed as a sham.

Mr Don confirmed that he met Ms Suu Kyi on Sunday and said she had called for renewed talks to end the crisis.

“She encouraged dialogue,” he said.

Mr Don said he was advocating for “engagement with the authority in Naypyitaw”, referring to the junta rulers in the country’s capital.

Ms Suu Kyi has been seen only once since the coup – in grainy state media photos from a bare courtroom in the military-built capital.

The junta has rebuffed repeated requests by foreign diplomats to meet with Ms Suu Kyi, and for much of her trial, her lawyers were barred from speaking to the media.

In June 2022, she was transferred from house arrest in Naypyitaw to solitary confinement in prison. AFP